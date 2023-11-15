HamberMenu
Disaster rescue personnel ready to meet exigencies 

November 15, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force performing a drill in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force performing a drill in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As part of disaster readiness, the Tamil Nadu Armed Police have placed a company of well-trained Tamil Nadu Disaster Rescue Force (TNRDF) personnel on standby in Tiruchi to meet exigencies during the monsoon.

H.M. Jayaram, Additional Director-General of Police, Armed Police, supervised a drill performed by the company of TNRDF at Tiruchi Special Police (TSP) Battalion I on Wednesday.

M. Ananthan, Commandant, TSP Battalion I, said a company of 120 specially trained police personnel headed by an Inspector of Police have been placed on standby in Tiruchi to be mobilised to undertake rescue operations in delta and southern districts in case of emergencies during heavy rain.

The company is equipped with safety gear, lifeboats, woodcutting machines and high-power motors, he added.

