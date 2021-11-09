Disaster relief sought for damaged crop

Delta farmers have urged the State government to come to their rescue by extending disaster relief as the samba and thaladi crops raised by them remain have submerged in rainwater.

Pointing out that the heavy downpour across the delta districts has resulted in waterlogging in agricultural fields, they said the chances of recovery of transplanted nurseries were remote in several areas.

They appealed to the State government to assess the damages immediately and declare disaster relief amount like the financial assistance of ₹20,000 per hectare disbursed to compensate the input cost incurred by farmers to raise the paddy crop that was affected in the heavy downpour during January this year.

In a memorandum submitted to the Thanjavur District Administration, V.Muralidharan, secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, Papanasam Union, affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stated that the agriculture fields irrigated by the Araiyapuram irrigation channel in Vangarampettai, Kuppaimedu, Perumangudi, Naththam Pannai areas remained inundated over the last few days.

If allowed to remain under water, the five to 15 days nurseries raised and transplanted by availing loans from private parties by the hapless farmers would definitely perish causing immense hardships to the cultivators, he added.

Similarly, a group of farmers led by Sethuraman, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Nalasangam, submitted a memorandum to the Tiruvarur District Administration seeking relief assistance to the samba and thaladi crops affected due to the recent incessant heavy rain.