A round-the-clock Disaster Management Police Control Room has been set up at the Special Branch office in the District Police Office here as a precautionary measure in view of the northeast monsoon..

The control room will function with two Sub Inspectors and a Head Constable under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, Sujit Kumar. The control room can be contacted in telephone numbers 0431-2333629/ 2333249 and 94981-00645, a press release said.