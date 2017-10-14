Disaster management drills and rally held in Perambalur

Drills, demonstrations on rescue operations and awareness rallies marked the International Day for Disaster Reduction observation in Perambalur and nearby districts on Friday.

Many events were conducted to create awareness of ways to respond to emergency situation and precautionary steps to be taken during crisis. A rally was organised here. Students took part raising slogans on the precautionary steps to be taken during monsoon season, ways to respond during earthquake besides driving home the need to save rain water.

Fire fighters displayed a slew of equipment used during rescue missions and explained ways they carry out such operations using such equipment. They explained the ways to provide first aid to those injured in bomb blasts and the safe way of celebrating Deepavali festival. Pamphlets were circulated to officials and students.

Prizes were distributed to students who emerged winners in elocution, essay and painting contests on the theme importance of reducing disasters. Officials of Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue and Education departments took part in the programme, a press release said.