Disappointment over suspension of excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram

Heritage enthusiasts have expressed disappointment over the State Archaeology Department’s decision to suspend excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram, the ancient capital of the Cholas, this year.

Gangaikondacholapuram (GKC) does not figure in the list of sites where archaeological excavations are to be taken up by the department this year as per the announcement made by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu in his Budget speech on Monday.

The State government resumed excavations at GKC in 2021, spurred by renewed public interest in ancient history and archaeology in Tamil Nadu. Historians say that palaces of Chola kings had existed there about 1,000 years ago but were destroyed during the Pandya invasions or later.

Excavations carried out in the 1980s by the Department of Archaeology, under the direct supervision of its first director R. Nagaswamy brought to light the hidden structures of a palace and the city that Rajendra Chola I (1012-1044) built after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains. Remains of a palace were exposed at Maligaimedu (the mound of palace), about two km away to the rear of the famous Brihadisvara Temple.

Over the past three seasons of excavations, more such structures of what is believed to be a medieval palace were exposed at the site. Besides brick structures, broken pieces of a bracelet made of gold and copper; a figurine made of ivory and a copper coin were found.

Archaeologists expanded the exploration to Ulkottai last year, leading to the unearthing of a huge stone pillar that could possibly be a remnant of a Chola-era palace. In an indication of the importance attached to the excavation, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin visited the site to inspect the unearthed structures and antiquities in November 22.

Enthused by the renewed explorations, local residents, were hoping that archaeologists would cover a wider area, especially in places such as the Ayudhakalam and Kollankuzhi. But the suspension of the exercise has dampened the spirits of locals.

“The Budgetary announcements on the government decision to take up excavations at various locations within and outside Tamil Nadu are welcome. They would help bring out more evidences of the Chola history. But it is disappointing that excavation has been suspended at GKC this year. There are evidences to indicate that there has been a foundry and other industries here. GKC had been a mercantile city. Further excavations will bring out more evidence. The government should continue its focus here,” said R. Komagan, founder chairman, Gangaikondacholapuram Development Council Trust.

Sources in the Archaeology Department told The Hindu that the excavation at the GKC has been suspended as works on establishing a museum is to be taken up there this year.

“Besides, the excavation site at Maligaimedu is to be made into an open air site museum with permanent sheds. The works could be hindered if excavation is taken up simultaneously. The exploration would resume in a year or two after completing the works,” the sources said.