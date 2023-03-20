Disappointment over lack of announcements on MSME revival, upgrade of Tiruchi infrastructure

March 20, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The State Budget 2023-24 drew a mixed response from the industry and activists in the central region. While the announcement on the sanction of monthly assistance scheme for women heads of families was largely welcomed, disappointment was palpable over the absence of “initiatives to revive micro small and medium enterprises.”

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) welcomed some of the Budgetary announcements such as the move to promote economic development of SC/ST entrepreneurs through the Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme, extension of the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to 711 factories covering 8.35 lakh workers in the first phase, the move to launch Factory Skills Schools with an allocation of ₹ 25 crore and setting up of the textile parks in Salem and Virudhunagar.

“But it is regrettable that there is no allocation for the revival of the sick MSMEs,” observed P.Rajappa, president, TIDITSSIA, in a statement. He also expressed disappointment over the absence of announcements on some of the long anticipated projects for Tiruchi such as setting up of food and textile parks, making the SIPCOT Industries Estate at Manapparai function and metro rail and ring road for the city.

The absence of initiatives for infrastructure upgrade of Tiruchi, except for the allocation of funds for the Mahatma Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital, drew criticisms among social media users, some of whom felt that the “neglect” of Tiruchi continued.

Cauvery Dhanapalan, president, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangankalin Kootiyakkam, expressed disappointment over the lack of initiatives to promote agro industries to promote value addition in farm produce. The small scale sector as such has not got much allocation.

“The allocations for infrastructure development are lopsided and are tilted heavily in favour of the urban areas rather than the rural parts of the State. This will only encourage migration of people, especially youth, from villages to Chennai and other urban centres,” he said.

Echoing his views, S.Pushpavanam, Secretary, Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, felt that spending more money on improving the infrastructure of Chennai would only make the city more attractive for migrants and consequently increase congestion. “For Chennai’s own good, satellite towns must be developed and the infrastructure in mofussil towns must be improved. For over a decade, the Thanjavur-Nagapattinam Road and Thanjavur-Kumbakonam Road have remained in bad shape. Priority should be given to develop them,” he said.

However, he welcomed the allocation of more funds for Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department. Listing out the needs, Mr.Pushpavanam said that the infrastructure of ration shops should be improved. CCTV cameras should be fixed in all ration shops to reduce smuggling of rice and other commodities. The infrastructure of District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissions should also be improved. Many do not have toilets for lawyers and litigants. Online filing of cases and online appearances should be allowed at the commissions.

The former Vice-Principal of the K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College, M.A.Aleem, welcomed the expansion Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to factory workers with a focus on non-communicable diseases.

“It is good move and will help early detection of non-communicable diseases and other ailments among the working population,” Dr.Aleem said. The extension of the free breakfast scheme to all government primary schools would help overcome nutrition deficiency among children.