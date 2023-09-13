HamberMenu
Disabled man dies after house catches fire

September 13, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old differently abled person was found dead inside his house with burn injuries at Kameswaram in Nagapattinam district after his house caught fire on Tuesday.

According to police, N. Rajesh was living alone in a thatched hut at Kameswaram village. His family members were residing nearby separately. On Tuesday evening, his house caught fire and Rajesh was stuck inside. Later, the fire was doused with the help of neighbours and Rajesh was found dead inside the house.

Villagers alleged that he was locked inside and his house was set on fire. However, police sources denied the allegation and said there were no traces for such claims. Forensic experts inspected the scene and took samples.

Police suspect that he could have ended his life, and said the cause of his death could be ascertained only after autopsy. The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital at Nagapattinam for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint from his wife, R. Selvi, Keelaiyur police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Further investigations are on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

