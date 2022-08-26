Direct rail connectivity to Chennai after long gap delights rail users of Pattukottai, Aranthangi

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
August 26, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

  After a gap of 16 years, rail users in Pattukottai, Adhirampattinam and Aranthangi areas have finally got direct connectivity to Chennai again. 

The operation of Secunderabad - Chennai - Rameswaram - Secunderabad weekly special trains via Tiruvarur - Karaikudi broad gauge stretch has gladdened rail users of the above areas who have been deprived of a direct service to Chennai for long. 

The inter-state train began its operation from Secunderabad on August 24 with stoppages at Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Adhirampattinam, Pattukottai and Aranthangi en route. Rail services to Chennai on the Karaikudi - Tiruvarur BG section via Aranthangi, Adirampattinam, Pattukottai and Tiruthuraipoondi were suspended several years ago to carry out gauge conversion work on this stretch. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The nearly 150-kilometre Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section witnessed inordinate delay in the execution of gauge conversion works. The works were completed in portions- at first from Pattukottai to Karaikudi via Aranthangi and thereafter from Tiruvarur to Pattukottai via Thiruthuraipoondi. 

Even after completion of entire works after prolonged delay, express train services on this stretch did not resume due to non-deployment of gatekeepers. A DEMU (Diesel Electric Multiple Unit) train from Tiruvarur to Karaikudi and back with onboard gatekeepers was operated at first. Rail travellers, especially those in the east coast of the delta region, had been demanding direct train services from Karaikudi to Chennai and back. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A section of the general public distributed sweets to the rail passengers of the Secunderabad - Chennai - Rameswaram train when it arrived at Pattukottai station on Thursday afternoon. They adorned the loco pilot and the guard with shawls feeling elated over the connectivity to Chennai.

“We are glad that that connectivity to Chennai has resumed”, said V. Viveganantham, secretary Pattukottai Taluk Railway Passengers Welfare Association.

“Rail users will be more happy if the railway administration operates a night service to Chennai from Karaikudi and from Karaikudi to Chennai via Aranthangi, Pattukottai, Adirampattinam and Thiruthuraipoondi”, Mr. Viveganantham said. 

The railway authorities should take efforts to deploy full time permanent gatekeepers for all manned level crossings on the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section and restore overnight daily train service to Chennai at the earliest, said A. Giri, secretary, Thanjavur District Railway Users Association. This alone would fulfil the long-felt demand of the rail users Pattukottai, Aranthangi and nearby places, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app