July 19, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna on Wednesday said that direct purchase centres (DPC) have been opened at nine places in the district.

In a statement, she said they would function at Karaikurichi, Sripuranthan, Muttuvanchery, Pillipalayam, Kodalikaruppur, Cholamadevi, Vazhaikurichi, Sriraman and Olaiyur. The paddy cultivated under ‘navarai pattam’ would be procured at the DPCs. The farmers, who wanted to sell paddy at DPCs, should carry Aadhaar, land records and bank passbooks for registration.

