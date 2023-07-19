HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Direct Purchase Centres come up at nine places in Ariyalur

July 19, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - ARIYALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna on Wednesday said that direct purchase centres (DPC) have been opened at nine places in the district.

In a statement, she said they would function at Karaikurichi, Sripuranthan, Muttuvanchery, Pillipalayam, Kodalikaruppur, Cholamadevi, Vazhaikurichi, Sriraman and Olaiyur. The paddy cultivated under ‘navarai pattam’ would be procured at the DPCs. The farmers, who wanted to sell paddy at DPCs, should carry Aadhaar, land records and bank passbooks for registration.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.