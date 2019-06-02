Direct procurement centres for paddy opened in Pudukottai district

The district administration has announced that direct paddy procurement centres would be opened at select villages in five taluks in the district for the benefit of the paddy farmers. The administration authorities have asked farmers to bring harvested paddy to the direct procurement centres for sale from June 3 onwards.

The direct procurement centres would be opened at Neduvasal, S. Kulavaipatti and Alangudi in Alangudi taluk; Veeradipatti, Thethuvasalpatti and Kulathunayakanpatti in Gandarvakottai taluk; Vellalaviduthi, Regunathapuram, Rangiyanviduthi, Pappapatti, Mazhaiyur, P. Pudupatti and Kaliyaranviduthi in Karambakudi; Ilupur in Ilupur taluk and A.S. Puram in Aranthangi taluk.

The centres have been opened as farmers have begun to harvest paddy in connection with the kharif procurement season 2018-19 in the district. The direct paddy procurement centres would help them get the minimum support price for their produce, an official press release said.