Direct admissions to Pullampadi ITI to go on till January 16

Tiruchi

07 January 2021 16:50 IST

Direct admissions to the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) for Women at Pullampadi will go on till January 16, according to a press release from the ITI.

The ITI offers courses in Electronics Mechanic, Machinist, Desk Top Publishing, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant, Shorthand, Sewing Technology, Multimedia Animation with Special Effects and Surface Ornamentation Techniques. The Electronics Mechanic and Machinist courses are two-year programmes and all others are one-year courses.

Students of the three-star institution will be offered internship training. Campus interviews for placements will also be arranged, K. S. Karpagam, Principal of the ITI, said in a press release.

Candidates can appear in person at the ITI to apply for the programmes, she said. There will be no age limit. There will be no training fee and selected candidates would be provided a scholarship of ₹750 a month. Candidates would be eligible for free bus pass, free laptops and free bi-cycles. Hostel facility is also available. For more details, dial 9443277592.