ADVERTISEMENT

Diploma in Mechatronics launched at CUTN

Published - August 13, 2024 06:02 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson Electric to offer a three-year Mechatronics Diploma Programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a CUTN release, under the collaboration, Johnson Electric will induct 35 students this year into a three-year diploma programme focused on manufacturing micro motors for major automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The course will be conducted in Chennai, where Johnson Electric will provide students with accommodation and meals, ensuring a conducive learning environment and hands-on industry exposure. This arrangement allows students to fully dedicate themselves to their studies and training, which is critical to their success in this highly specialized field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priority will be given to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering them a valuable opportunity to gain world-class training in a high-demand sector. Participants will receive a monthly stipend starting at ₹12,500 in the first year, with increases to ₹13,000 in the second year and ₹13,500 in the third year. Upon completing the program, they will get a diploma certificate and will be absorbed into Johnson Electric as regular employees with a salary commensurate with industry standards, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Expressing his optimism about the MoU, CUTN vice-chancellor, M. Krishnan said the collaboration would benefit the students and contribute significantly to the growth of the automotive industry. Nurturing young talent and providing them with the skills and opportunities to succeed would contribute to the nation’s development, he added.

The member of the Board of Directors, Johnson Electric, Madhu A.L., said a minimum of 25 students would be annually inducted into the programme, creating skilled professionals ready to contribute to the automotive sector.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US