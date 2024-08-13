Diploma in Mechatronics launched at CUTN

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson Electric to offer a three-year Mechatronics Diploma Programme.

According to a CUTN release, under the collaboration, Johnson Electric will induct 35 students this year into a three-year diploma programme focused on manufacturing micro motors for major automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The course will be conducted in Chennai, where Johnson Electric will provide students with accommodation and meals, ensuring a conducive learning environment and hands-on industry exposure. This arrangement allows students to fully dedicate themselves to their studies and training, which is critical to their success in this highly specialized field.

Priority will be given to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering them a valuable opportunity to gain world-class training in a high-demand sector. Participants will receive a monthly stipend starting at ₹12,500 in the first year, with increases to ₹13,000 in the second year and ₹13,500 in the third year. Upon completing the program, they will get a diploma certificate and will be absorbed into Johnson Electric as regular employees with a salary commensurate with industry standards, the release added.

Expressing his optimism about the MoU, CUTN vice-chancellor, M. Krishnan said the collaboration would benefit the students and contribute significantly to the growth of the automotive industry. Nurturing young talent and providing them with the skills and opportunities to succeed would contribute to the nation’s development, he added.

The member of the Board of Directors, Johnson Electric, Madhu A.L., said a minimum of 25 students would be annually inducted into the programme, creating skilled professionals ready to contribute to the automotive sector.

