GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diploma in Mechatronics launched at CUTN

Published - August 13, 2024 06:02 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Central University of Tamil Nadu has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Johnson Electric to offer a three-year Mechatronics Diploma Programme.

According to a CUTN release, under the collaboration, Johnson Electric will induct 35 students this year into a three-year diploma programme focused on manufacturing micro motors for major automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The course will be conducted in Chennai, where Johnson Electric will provide students with accommodation and meals, ensuring a conducive learning environment and hands-on industry exposure. This arrangement allows students to fully dedicate themselves to their studies and training, which is critical to their success in this highly specialized field.

Priority will be given to students from disadvantaged backgrounds, offering them a valuable opportunity to gain world-class training in a high-demand sector. Participants will receive a monthly stipend starting at ₹12,500 in the first year, with increases to ₹13,000 in the second year and ₹13,500 in the third year. Upon completing the program, they will get a diploma certificate and will be absorbed into Johnson Electric as regular employees with a salary commensurate with industry standards, the release added.

Expressing his optimism about the MoU, CUTN vice-chancellor, M. Krishnan said the collaboration would benefit the students and contribute significantly to the growth of the automotive industry. Nurturing young talent and providing them with the skills and opportunities to succeed would contribute to the nation’s development, he added.

The member of the Board of Directors, Johnson Electric, Madhu A.L., said a minimum of 25 students would be annually inducted into the programme, creating skilled professionals ready to contribute to the automotive sector.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.