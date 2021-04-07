Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur districts record dip in polling percentage

All the nine Assembly constituencies in Tiruchi district have recorded a drop in polling percentage in comparison to the 2016 Assembly elections.

Manachanallur recorded the maximum poll percentage among the nine Assembly constituencies in the district. The constituency registered a turn out of 79.63% this time while it had recorded 81.57% in 2016. Tiruverumbur, which recorded the lowest voter turnout of 67.83% in the previous election, was at the bottom again this time with 66.61% polling percentage.

The voter turnout in the other constituencies were as follows (with 2015 percentage in brackets) : Thuraiyur (SC) constituency was 76.63% ( 79.66); Srirangam 76.15 % (78.95); Manappparai 76.02% (78.07); Musiri 75.98 % (79.64) Tiruchi West 67.01% (69.75) and Tiruchi East 66.87% (68.12).

The district, with nine Assembly segments, had recorded 73.56 % polling, according to the final figures released by the district authorities on Wednesday. The polling percentage in the district in 2016 was 76.08.

The scorching summer heat and apprehensions over the pandemic were said to be among the reasons for the dip in voter turnout.

Out of the total electorate of 23,38,745 in the district, 17,20,279 voters had exercised their franchise. While 74.09% of the 11,35,780 men had cast their votes, 73.06% of the 12,02,728 women have exercised their franchise. The polling percentage was higher among women only in Lalgudi and Thuraiyur constituencies. Only 64 of the 237 transgenders, accounting for just 27%, turned up to vote in the district.

Thanjavur

The polling percentage in Tiruvarur district has recorded a dip of around 1.50 % in comparison to the 2016 elections. In Thanjavur district a dip of 2.30% was witnessed compared to 2016 elections.

In 2016, 7,58,795 voters out of the totalof 9,71,197 in four Assembly Constituencies – Thiruthuraipoondi, Mannargudi, Tiruvarur and Nannilam – in Tiruvarur district exercised their franchise.

In eight constituencies – Thiruvidaimaruthur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thiruvaiyaru, Thanjavur, Orathanadu, Pattukottai and Peravurani – in Thanjavur district, 14,45,162 voters out of 18,95,384 cast their votes in 2016 (elections to the Thanjavur Assembly constituency which was countermanded in May 2016 but was later held in June 2016). In the 2016 elections 78.12 per cent of total voters in Tiruvarur district exercised their franchise in person whereas 76.24 per cent of the total electorate in Thanjavur district carried out their democratic duty at the booths.

In Tuesday’s polling the total percentage of polling was pegged at 76.56 per cent in Tiruvarur and in Thanjavur the figure has been put at 73.93 per cent.

A total of 8,07,438 voters out of an electorate of 10,54,618 cast their votes in Tiruvarur district. In Thanjavur, 15,24,354 out of 20,61,867 voters performed their democratic duty by visiting the booths in Thanjavur.

Nagapattinam

The revised voter turnout in composite Nagapattinam district with six Assembly segments has been arrived at 75.06 %.

The voter turnout in Sirkazhi was 74.6%, Mayiladuthurai - 70.14 %, Poompuhar - 75.39%, Nagapattinam - 71.97%, Kilvelur - 79.43%, and Vedaranyam - 80.60 %.