Dip in fresh COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 115 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, maintaining a declining trend prevalent in several parts of the State. There was also a significant dip in the number of deaths due to the viral infection. One patient hailing from Thanjavur district died of COVID-19.

All nine districts in the central region reported less than 30 cases. Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts reported 28 cases each.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 20 COVID-19 cases.

In Karur, 19 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruvarur, meanwhile, registered 14 fresh cases. In Mayiladuthurai district, eight patients tested positive, and in neighbouring Nagapattinam, six. Pudukottai district registered five cases. In Ariyalur, four fresh cases were reported, and in Perambalur, three, the lowest in the region.