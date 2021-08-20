Dip in fresh cases of COVID-19 in central region

TIRUCHI

The central region reported an appreciable drop in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases with 293 persons testing positive for the virus on Friday against Thursday’s tally of 328.

Seven more persons succumbed to complications arising out of the infection in the region, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health. Three deaths were reported in Tiruchi reported and two each from Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

After several days, the daily count of fresh cases dropped below in Thanjavur district with 98 persons testing positive on Friday. Tiruchi added 54 fresh cases, but all other seven districts in the region reported less than 50 cases.

Thirty-six persons tested positive in Nagapattinam, 31 in Tiruvarur, 30 in Pudukottai, 15 in Ariyalur, 13 in Mayiladuthurai and 12 in Karur. Perambalur had the least number of cases with just four persons testing positive.

Thanjavur, however, continue to have the most number of active cases with 1,098 patients under treatment, including those under home treatment, in the district as on Friday, according to the bulletin. Tiruchi had 670 actives cases, Tiruvarur 461, Pudukottai 380, Nagapattinam 374, Mayiladuthurai 261, Ariyalur 199, Karur 190 and Perambalur 67.