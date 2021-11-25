Dip in COVID-19 cases

Tiruchi

25 November 2021 20:05 IST

The central region reported 75 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This is the first time that the district has registered less than 80 cases on a single day since the peak of the second wave of corona virus in May.

However, there was a slight increase in the number of deaths reported. Five patients - two who hailed from Thanjavur, and one each from Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur died of the viral infection.

In Tiruchi, the total number of patients who contracted the infection registered a dip. A total of 20 patients had reported COVID-19 positive on Thursday.

In Thanjavur, 18 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Karur reported 16 fresh COVID-19 cases while Tiruvarur reported eight. In Nagapattinam, six patients tested COVID-19 positive and in neighbouring Mayiladuthurai, five.

Pudukottai district registered two cases while Ariyalur and Perambalur districts both reported no fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday.