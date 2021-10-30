Tiruchirapalli

Dip in COVID-19 cases

TIRUCHI

The central region reported 160 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. The number of cases continued to reflect a dip prevalent across most districts in the region. Five deaths due to the viral infection were registered — two each in Tiruchi and Nagapattinam, and one in Tiruvarur district.

Thanjavur continued to report a dip in the number of cases. On Saturday, 40 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Tiruchi, meanwhile, registered 39 fresh cases.

The other seven districts in central Tamil Nadu reported less than 25 COVID-19 cases each.

In Tiruvarur, 24 patients tested COVID-19 positive. Karur registered 23 fresh cases, and Nagapattinam, 12. Pudukottai district registered 11 cases. Ariyalur and Perambalur districts reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 each. Meanwhile, in Mayiladuthurai, three patients tested positive- the lowest in the region.


