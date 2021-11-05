Dip in COVID 19 cases in central region

05 November 2021 19:25 IST

TIRUCHI

The Central region on Friday saw a substantial drop in the number of fresh COVID 19 cases with 114 persons testing positive for the virus. Two of the nine districts, Perambalur and Mayiladuthurai, in the region reported no new cases. On Wednesday, the region had reported 148 fresh cases.

The number of deaths also seemed to be on the decline with three persons, one each from Karur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts, succumbing to the infection in the region, as per the bulletin of the State Health Department.

Advertising

Advertising

Though the number of fresh cases was coming down gradually in the district, Thanjavur had the most number of cases in the region with 33 persons testing positive. Tiruchi had 29 fresh cases, Karur 20, Tiruvarur 19 and Nagapattinam 10. Ariyalur reported two fresh cases and Pudukottai 1.

Thanjavur continued to have the most number of active cases in the region with 444 patients under treatment, including home treatment. Tiruchi had 407 active cases followed by Tiruvarur with 247 active cases, Karur 228, Nagapattinam 147, Pudukottai 112, Ariyalur 45, Mayiladuthurai 42 and Perambalur 29.