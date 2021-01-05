Dip in COVID-19 cases in central region

The daily count of fresh cases of COVID-19 came further down to 75 on Tuesday against Monday’s tally of 90. No death was reported in the region as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.

Five of the eight districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. Tiruchi reported the maximum number of fresh cases with 27 persons testing positive for the virus. Eleven cases were reported in Thanjavur and 10 in Karur district.

Nine persons tested positive in Tiruvarur; eight in Nagapattinam; and six in Pudukottai. Ariyalur reported three new cases and Perambalur one.

As on Tuesday, Thanjavur district had the maximum number of active cases (208), including those under home treatment, and followed by Tiruchi (187).

In Nagapattinam, there were 129 active cases, 100 in Karur, 97 in Tiruvarur, 55 in Pudukottai and 11 in Ariyalur. Perambalur had the least number of active cases in the State with three persons under treatment.