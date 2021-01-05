Dip in COVID-19 cases in central region

The daily count of fresh cases of COVID-19 came further down to 75 on Tuesday against Monday’s tally of 90. No death was reported in the region as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department.
Five of the eight districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. Tiruchi reported the maximum number of fresh cases with 27 persons testing positive for the virus. Eleven cases were reported in Thanjavur and 10 in Karur district.
Nine persons tested positive in Tiruvarur; eight in Nagapattinam; and six in Pudukottai. Ariyalur reported three new cases and Perambalur one.
As on Tuesday, Thanjavur district had the maximum number of active cases (208), including those under home treatment, and followed by Tiruchi (187).
In Nagapattinam, there were 129 active cases, 100 in Karur, 97 in Tiruvarur, 55 in Pudukottai and 11 in Ariyalur. Perambalur had the least number of active cases in the State with three persons under treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath