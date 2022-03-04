Dinesh Karthik inaugurates sports facility

Sports can ease stress, says cricketer

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik inaugurates the sports facility at Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School in Tiruchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sports can ease stress, says cricketer

Cricketer Dinesh Karthik inaugurated a new sports facility at Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School here on Friday, with a message advising students to dream big and make sports a way to ease stress.

Sharing memories and emphasising the importance of an active lifestyle in his address as chief guest, Mr. Karthik said: “Sports play an important role in moulding the students and improving their immunity. People who participate in sports can deal with stress easily. Playing sports also gives us the confidence to face the world at a young age.”

Mr. Karthik inaugurated the sports arena in the presence of the school’s Chief Executive Officer K. Chandrasekharan and other senior officials.

The new facility has a multipurpose cricket field with four net practice areas. Separate courts for basketball, volleyball, kho-kho, throwball and archery have been established. A football ground is also part of the complex. The grass-based ground and other sports infrastructure include basic amenities for players and spectators.

K. Meena, Secretary, presided over the function. R. Kalidasan, Professor and Head, Department of Physical Education and Yoga, Bharathidasan University, was the guest of honour.