Dinesh Karthick to inaugurate sports infrastructure

Cricketer Dinesh Karthick will inaugurate new sports facilities at Santhanam Vidhyalaya Senior Secondary School here on Friday, according to its Chief Executive Officer K. Chandrasekharan.

He told reporters here on Wednesday that the school, started in 2011-2012, had focused its attention on providing all-around development of children right from lower classes to upper classes. With the aim of kindling the interest of students in cricket, a multipurpose cricket field with four net practice facilities had been set up.

Similarly, separate courts for basketball, volleyball, kho kho, throwball and archery had been established. In addition to it, a world-class football ground with the guidelines of the International Football Federation had also been set up. The grass-based ground and other sports infrastructure had all other basic amenities for the players and the spectators.