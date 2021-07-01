Dindigul firm to collect meat and fish waste

It will process it and turn it into feed

The corporation has made arrangements to process meat and fish waste generated from fish markets, chicken and meat stalls so that they could be disposed of in a proper manner.

The initiative has been taken in the wake of the civic body receiving several complaints regarding dumping of meat waste in waterbodies, on the roadsides, and empty plots by residents. The civic body has roped in a Dindigul-based firm that processes the meat waste and turns it into feed.

Speaking to The Hindu, a sanitary supervisor of the civic body said that the firm had offered to take the waste free of cost. “They have given us about 150 bins where the waste can be collected across the 65 wards of the civic body. We have placed them at the 31 micro-composting yards and have instructed vendors at the fish market and meat stalls to bring the waste and dispose of it in these bins,” they said.

The city generates about six to eight tonnes of meat and chicken waste in a week, with Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays being the days with high output. The waste is collected at a single point in the city, from where the Dindigul-based company collects it every evening. Vendors have been informed that they must dump the waste in the demarcated bins at the nearest micro-composting yard. The Corporation Commissioner has issued a warning stating that vendors who are caught dumping the meat and fish waste in the open and waterbodies would be penalised.