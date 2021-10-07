Dilapidated school building poses danger to students

The dilapidated condition of a heritage building in Town Hall in Singarathope here, where the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls functions, is posing danger to the students.

The school is functioning in a portion of the Rani Mangammal Mahal, which was built by Chockkanatha Nayak, the then ruler of Madurai. It was believed to have been constructed about 300 years ago when Tiruchi was part of the Madurai Nayaks.

Established as a high school in 1974, it was upgraded to higher secondary school in 1997. It has a strength of 586 students. It serves to the economically weaker section on East Boulevard Road, Rockfort, Tharanallur, Varaganeri and neighbouring areas.

Tiruchi Taluk Office (East), police station (Fort) and a registration office are also functioning in the remaining portion of the heritage building.

According to sources, the school, which is just two years away from celebrating its golden jubilee, functions on 2671.4 square metre area, and is maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Cracks have appeared at various spots on the limestone masonry roof. Top layers of the walls and roof have fallen. Out of 12 classrooms, four are in a dilapidated condition, thereby posing danger to the students, teaching and non-teaching members.

The collapse of the compound wall of the school in November last due to rain, which was also an age-old structure, has also added anxiety to the students. They express fear that the building is facing the danger of collapse if it rains heavily. It is alleged that there had been hardly any maintenance work on the building since the school was started.

Sensing the danger, the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) of the school took up the issue with the Collector, Chief Educational Officer and the Public Works Department a few months ago. The CEO and the senior officials of the PWD visited the school and inspected the building recently. But it is alleged that no action has been taken to assure the safety of students.

A representative of the PTA said that a portion of the building is in a perilous condition. A number of representations had been sent to various officials, seeking their immediate attention. If it remained unattended, it will pose danger to the users.

When contacted, an official at the office of the Chief Educational Officer told The Hindu that the matter had been taken to the notice of the departments concerned. The concerns of the students would be addressed soon.