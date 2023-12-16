ADVERTISEMENT

Dilapidated condition of bridge at Alwarthoppu worries residents, Tiruchi Corporation plans to demolish it

December 16, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The parapet of the bridge showed signs of damage for the first time six years ago; Tiruchi City Corporation proposes to demolish it and build a new bridge

Ancy Donal Madonna

Residents are worried about the safety of this age-old dilapidated bridge across the Uyyakondan canal at Alwarthoppu as even light goods carriers use the bridge to Bheema Nagar and Palakkarai in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

The dilapidated narrow bridge across the Uyyakondan connecting Alwarthoppu with Bheema Nagar in Tiruchi has turned into a source of worry for the residents who use it regularly.

According to the residents, first signs of damage appeared on the parapet of the bridge six years ago and with heavy rains and increase in vehicular traffic, its condition is worsening by the day.

Pedestrians, two-wheelers, autorickshaws, and minitrucks use the bridge. “While only small vehicles were using this bridge earlier, these days load-carrying vehicles take it as a shortcut to reach Bheema Nagar and Palakkarai,” said R. Wasim, a resident.

Although a portion of the bridge was temporarily repaired a few months ago, the residents have urged the Tiruchi City Corporation to widen and reconstruct the bridge to allow two-way traffic.

Since the bridge is narrow, only one vehicle can pass on it at a time. When autorickshaws or light goods carriers cross the bridge, they block the way and disrupt vehicular traffic. “Considering the situation, only pedestrian movement should be allowed on the bridge. We do not know if the bridge can bear the weight of so many vehicles at a time,” said Saravanan, a city resident.

Officials said the existing bridge connecting Alwarthoppu with Bheema Nagar will be demolished and rebuilt. “We have finalised the Detailed Project Report, and it has been sent to the State government for administrative sanction,” said a senior Corporation official.

The civic body would construct a new bridge to connect Alwarthoppu Road and the rear end of the Five Rose Mahal in Bheema Nagar to ease traffic congestion in the area.

