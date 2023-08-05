‘Dikshithars qualified to perform pujas at Chidambaram temple’

August 05, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Suriyanarkovil Aadheenam Sri Mahalinga Desika Paramacharya Swamigal has said that Dikshithars are qualified to perform ‘pujas’ at Chidambaram temple.

The 28th head of Suriyanarkovil Aadheenam made this remark in Thanjavur on Saturday when his attention was drawn to the conflict between the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department and the Dikshithars at Sri Sabhanayakar Temple in Chidambaram.

The pontiff went on to add that they (Dikshithars) should be allowed to perform the ‘pujas’ to the Lord during the ‘puja kalams’. After the ‘kala pujas’, everyone should follow the rules to offer their prayers to the deity, he added.

Earlier, the pontiff inaugurated Thanjavur District Religious Conference of National Temples Foundation, where resolutions were passed seeking formation of a board to administer village temples, allocation of a certain percentage of funds belonging to higher income temples for the renovation of old and dilapidated temples, fixing of minimum wages to temple employees on a par with government servants and notification of higher income temples such as Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, Sri Subrahmanyar Temple in Tiruchendur and Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani as autonomous institutions.

