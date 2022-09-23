‘Digitalisation spurs economic growth’ 

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
September 23, 2022 20:26 IST

Advantages of digitalisation were discussed in detail at the seventh international conference on ‘Digital transformation for sustainable economic development’ held at SASTRA, Deemed to be a University, here on Friday.

Delivering the keynote address, Sriram Ramakrishnan of Tech Mahindra, highlighted the impact of emerging digital technologies such as AI, 3D Printing etc., on society and business. In his inaugural address, S. Velavan of Penna Cement Industries, said that digitalisation had improved public awareness apart from creation of new jobs and resulted in improvement of economic growth through digital payment methods.

While Rakesh Pandey of University of Tasmania spoke on the topic, ‘Digitalisation and sustainable development,’ Sanchal Kumar Srivatsava of TCS, UK, spoke on ‘Industry 4.0 - its contribution to socio-economic development.’

At the valedictory function, Asit K. Barma, Director, Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchi, said that three factors - skill, scope and speed - were required for successful implementation of digital transformation. M. Loganathan, Director, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, emphasised the impact of digitalisation in the food processing industry.

Around 50 research papers were presented at the conference, according to a University release.

