‘Digitalisation has immense opportunities for graduates’

Digitalisation had opened up immense opportunities for young graduates, researchers and aspiring entrepreneurs, said Director of the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, New Delhi, Ramesh Venkata Sonti on Sunday.

Speaking at the seventh convocation of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) here, he said future development was highly technology oriented. Platformisation and digitalisation of essential needs and services had created many avenues worldwide. At the same time, he said digital platforms should be explored in a more meaningful and constructive way towards holistic development.

Mr. Sonti appealed to graduates not to limit themselves to higher education or career opportunities within a boundary, but rather cut across the barriers and explore the world. “Travel to different countries, learn, share and do return to contribute to the nation. Keep abreast of the technological advancements and reinvent your capabilities,” he said.

He also lauded the institution for catering to the needs of students from different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds.

M. Krishnan, Vice Chancellor, CUTN, spoke about the achievements of the university in terms of the rising number of student enrolment, the introduction of new disciplines, career-oriented programs, and contributions to path-breaking research and policy initiatives at the national and international level.

The CUTN, he said, secured 85th rank at the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking for its academic and administrative processes in December 2022.. CUTN Chancellor Govindarajan Padmanaban and others particiapted.

A total of 917 candidates received the degrees.