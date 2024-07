The digital version of the Karaikal Police magazine was launched on Wednesday by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manish.

This magazine highlights the achievements and best practices of Karaikal Police, along with various initiatives to promote community policing such as Karai Kavalan App, Mission Veeramangai, Special Law and Order Team (SLOT), and the opening of Coastal Outposts.

