Digital timers are back at two automatic signals

TIRUCHI

08 October 2021 19:36 IST

Traffic police reinstalling them at important junctions

The Traffic Police here have planned to reinstall digital timers at important traffic junctions in the city to enable road users motorists know the waiting time at the automatic traffic signals. To begin with, the Traffic Police authorities have reinstalled the digital timers at Mambazha Salai junction and Karur Bypass Road junction which witness heavy volume of traffic movement.

Police sources said that they have planned to reinstall the digital timers at other important traffic junctions soon, for which Head Post Office junction, Vestry School roundabout, Mannarpuram, TVS Tollgate, Palpannai, Kohinoor Theatre junction, Puthur Four Road and Othakadai had been identified.

Advertising

Advertising

With the digital timers on, road users will know exactly how much time they have to wait at a red signal or the time the green signal will be on before it turns into amber. Without the timers, they cannot switch off their vehicles to conserve fuel at busy junctions where they have to wait for long

The digital timers were installed at the traffic signals a few years ago but were removed later.