Digital planetarium set to draw astronomy fans in Tiruchi

The full dome facility is part of the Anna Science Centre — Planetarium’s newest features

August 14, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students of Bharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School watching a show at the newly opened projection facility at Anna Science Centre-Planetarium in Tiruchi on Monday.

Students of Bharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School watching a show at the newly opened projection facility at Anna Science Centre-Planetarium in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Astronomy lovers in the city will now be able to see stunning dynamic images of celestial objects, galaxies, and other aspects of the cosmos, thanks to the advanced projection facility that was launched at Anna Science Centre — Planetarium in Tiruchi on Monday.

The full dome 4K digital planetarium, built at a cost of ₹3 crore, was inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by video conference on Monday. The inaugural show at the dome was viewed by a group of students.

“The new dome will be open to the public from August 15. This will be a useful facility for school children and astronomy enthusiasts to update their knowledge about our cosmos and outer space,” R. Ahilan, project director, Anna Science Centre — Planetarium, told The Hindu.

According to an official statement, the dome will help the science centre to conduct interactive shows explaining celestial phenomena, stars and constellations in an illustrative manner. It is equipped with two computer-controlled Barco F80-4K7 phosphor projectors on the periphery to show immersive images of celestial objects with an advanced 5.1 surround sound system.

The digital system can display the night sky of any place at any time in the past or future. A show titled Universe takes viewers on an immersive tour across outer space, said the statement.

More details on the digital planetarium may be had by dialling 0431 – 2332190.

