Digital Luggage Locker facility introduced at Tiruchi railway junction

A Digital Luggage Locker facility has been introduced at the Tiruchi railway junction for passengers to be able to store their baggage safely. The new, self-operated facility introduced by SafeCloak is aimed at improving passenger amenities at the railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

SafeCloak is the brand name of a Bengaluru based start-up, Cloaktech Solutions Private Limited. The digital lockers are secure, accessible only through phone number verification via OTP and monitored by CCTV surveillance. Additionally, only digital payments are accepted creating a reliable user data trail to prevent any illegal activities, a press release from Cloaktech Solutions Private Limited said.

There are a variety of packages to suit different storage needs ranging from small boxes to extra-large lockers. Prices start at ₹15 for a small box for three hours and go up to ₹240 for an extra-large box for 24 hours.

A similar digital locker facility has been installed at the Villupuram Railway Junction.

Plans are underway to install similar facilities at other stations like Thanjavur, Madurai, Rameswaram and Tiruvannamalai for the convenience of passengers. SafeCloak is already operational in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, Hyderabad and Tirupati railway stations, as per the press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.