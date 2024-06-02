GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Digital Luggage Locker facility introduced at Tiruchi railway junction

Plans are afoot to install similar facilities in Thanjavur, Madurai, Rameswaram and Tiruvannamalai stations for the convenience of passengers

Published - June 02, 2024 12:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Digital Luggage Locker at Tiruchi railway station

The Digital Luggage Locker at Tiruchi railway station | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A Digital Luggage Locker facility has been introduced at the Tiruchi railway junction for passengers to be able to store their baggage safely. The new, self-operated facility introduced by SafeCloak is aimed at improving passenger amenities at the railway station.

SafeCloak is the brand name of a Bengaluru based start-up, Cloaktech Solutions Private Limited. The digital lockers are secure, accessible only through phone number verification via OTP and monitored by CCTV surveillance. Additionally, only digital payments are accepted creating a reliable user data trail to prevent any illegal activities, a press release from Cloaktech Solutions Private Limited said.

There are a variety of packages to suit different storage needs ranging from small boxes to extra-large lockers. Prices start at ₹15 for a small box for three hours and go up to ₹240 for an extra-large box for 24 hours.

A similar digital locker facility has been installed at the Villupuram Railway Junction.

Plans are underway to install similar facilities at other stations like Thanjavur, Madurai, Rameswaram and Tiruvannamalai for the convenience of passengers.  SafeCloak is already operational in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubli, Hyderabad and Tirupati railway stations, as per the press release.

Tiruchi / indian railways / public transport

