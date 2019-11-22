Digital literacy training for SHG held

THANJAVUR
Members of 20 women self-help groups participated in a “Digital Literacy Training Programme” held on the SASTRA Deemed University campus here on Friday.
Inaugurating the programme, organised by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam-City Union Bank Centre for Development Studies, V. Badrinath, Chair Professor, Dr. Kalam-CUB Centre for Development Studies, and Dean, Corporate Relations and Extension Services, underlined the need for digital awareness among rural people.
He explained how digital literacy could help SHGs in the functioning ranging from investments, sourcing of raw materials and marketing.
Radhakrishnan, Manager, CUB, Thirumalaisamudhram branch, gave a brief note on digital banking methods and the need for savings and effective financial management by the SHGs.
