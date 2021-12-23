Digital literacy holds the key to pandemic-era schooling

TIRUCHI

23 December 2021 19:11 IST

The shift from offline to online classes in the past 20 months has not only changed the learning experience for school children, but also the way educational institutions are run, especially in Tier 2 cities such as Tiruchi and Thanjavur, say parents and teachers.

The early winners have clearly been those who have invested in infrastructure to boost their network capability while re-training their teachers to handle the new normal. At the same time, the pandemic has also revealed how lack of digital access has created a new class of ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ in the educational scenario.

“While we switched to online education due to COVID-19, many other countries had already made it a part of their curriculum. We can move ahead only once we realise that digital literacy is inevitable, and that teachers will have to adapt their attitude and methodology accordingly,” Shiyam Sundar, director, Solar Trust, an NGO, told The Hindu.

Parents and school managements may still be figuring out the nuances of online education, but children are far ahead of the curve, said Mr. Sundar. “The kids are quick enough to learn on their own today. Their teachers have to update to match them.”

The age of children plays a role in how they absorb information online. “At the primary level [until Std 5], the students used online classes more as a way to connect with their teacher and classmates rather than to learn. With the senior classes [Std 10-12], barring the slow learners, the pupils found it easier to study online,” said Christy Subathra, correspondent, CREA Children’s Academy Higher Secondary School, Nagamangalam.

Parents have seen the decline of social interaction and self-discipline among young children as a direct result of online classes. “It has been harder for nuclear families where both partners are working. The long hours spent by children in front of electronic devices have left them feeling isolated,” said Kannan, an IT professional working in Thanjavur.

After a long spell of online classes, he has seen his seven-year-old daughter learn to stand up for herself after she recently resumed attending school on alternate days. “Instead of feeling dejected, she has started looking for solutions to her problems in class implicitly. This is something that only a physical school can teach,” Mr. Kannan said.

Boards of education should consider lightening the ‘overdose’ of lessons during online classes, to prevent boredom and childhood stress.

“Classes that start at 8.30 a.m. tend to go on for at least four hours, leaving the children distracted. And when their screens are switched off, they immediately shift to YouTube or gaming. It iss not enough for parents to pay the fees for online classes, they should be educated and tech-savvy to guide their children as well,” said local activist N. Jamaluddin.