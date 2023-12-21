Digging of newly laid roads for planting of trees draws flak

December 21, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Digging of newly laid roads for carrying out a tree plantation drive undertaken by the Tiruchi Corporation has evoked criticism from a section of residents.

Strangely, the saplings are being planted in pits dug up nearly two feet into the road from the end. The saplings with tree guards further constrict the road, residents complain. This could shrink the road space and pave way for roadside encroachments, they contend.

K.C. Neelamegam, an environmental activist, said: “Instead of identifying spacious localities such as residential streets for the drive, the authorities have planted saplings on major roads where vehicular movement is high.”

Only a few months ago, the civic body felled well-grown trees along the roads citing the safety of the road users. However, the authorities are now digging up several arterial roads to plant hundreds of native species, including neem, pungai and peepal, along the major roads.

According to sources, the civic body has received funding from the State government to plant saplings in the city to increase the green cover. The drive is being carried out on major commercial roads such as Royal Road in Cantonment, Heber Road, Students Road, Karur Bypass Road, Anna Nagar Link Road, Thillai Nagar Main Road and Sastri Road.

Residents and activists commented on this unscientific approach to the planting of saplings. “Poor coordination and lack of public interaction are exposed in the hasty plantation drive. Once the trees grow, the branches will interfere with the live wires and CCTV cables passing above and below the road surface. Then either the branches have to be cut or the trees uprooted,” said C. Balasubramanian, advisor, District Exnora.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said the saplings were being planted away from the pavements to avoid hindering pedestrian movement. “We would undertake periodic maintenance to prune the branches and appoint workers to water the trees on a daily basis,” he added.

