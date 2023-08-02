HamberMenu
Digging of newly laid road irks motorists

August 02, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUCHI

C. Jaisankar

Digging of a recently laid road at Karumandapam in the city has irked residents and motorists.

Only a week ago, the State Highways had relaid a portion of the stretch from Ponnagar to Dheeran Nagar. Though the road laying and underground drainage work had been taking place for so long, the State Highways and Tiruchi Corporation expedited the works on a portion apparently ahead of the visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the city. By mobilising men and machinery, officials managed to complete the road. The road users, who had undergone a tough time for more than six months to travel on the bumpy road, heaved a sigh of relief.

But within a few days, the road has been dug up again near the National College campus. The sides of the road, for a length of about 50 metre, was dug up apparently for the remaining stormwater drain work. Similarly, the roadside has suffered damages at a few more places along the completed stretch, thereby raising concern among the residents.

“It is painful to see the digging of a newly laid road. It is mainly due to haste in carrying out the work,” said a road user.

When contacted a senior official of the State Highways said the road was dug up only for a few metres in order to complete the storm water drain work on a narrow stretch. It would be restored soon.

