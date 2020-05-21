Tiruchirapalli

DIG to redress public grievances through Google Meet app

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, V. Balakrishnan, will hear the grievances of public residing in the Tiruchi Range comprising Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Karur and Pudukottai districts through Google Meet app on Monday and Friday.

The move has been initiated realising the difficulty faced by public of the five districts in reaching the office of the DIG, Tiruchi Range, here to prefer their complaint and air their grievances in the absence of movement of buses due to the prohibitory orders which has been extended up to May 31 and to spare the petitioners of the trouble of coming in person.

A press release said the DIG would contact the petitioner concerned and ascertain their grievances through Google Meet app on Monday and Friday from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Public desiring to interact online must first contact the office of the DIG, Tiruchi Range, by phone: 0431-2333909 and furnish their name, address and telephone number.

The information conveyed to the DIG office would in turn be shared with personnel nominated for this purpose in the sub division concerned. Through them, the petitioner concerned would be called over phone and all necessary assistance would be provided for them to take part in the interaction.

The DIG would hear the grievances on Monday of those public who had conveyed the information on Saturday and Sunday. The grievances would be heard on Friday of those public who call up the DIG’s office from Tuesday to Thursday.

The grievances would be heard from the public depending on the place that is easier for them with necessary arrangements to be made by the nominated personnel. Necessary steps would be taken to redress their grievances, the release added.

