DIG holds meet on systematising beat system in Tiruchi range

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range, A. Saravana Sundar who assumed charge a couple of days ago here held separate meetings with the officers of Pudukottai and Ariyalur districts on Sunday regarding systematising the beat system in order to gain the confidence of the public and thereby ensure maintenance of law and order and prevent offences.

Superintendents of Police of Pudukottai and Ariyalur and officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police of all sub divisions in both districts were present during the meetings held at the respective District Police Offices.

The need to march beats round-the-clock covering all vulnerable locations in shifts by the constables attached to the respective police station was discussed during the meetings held at Pudukottai and Ariyalur, said police sources. Vulnerable locations which the constables would be instructed to cover while carrying out the beat includes old age homes, children homes and places where senior citizens were found to be staying alone.

The whole idea behind systematising the beat system was to gain the confidence of the public and ensure visible policing in an effort to maintain order and prevent crimes, the sources said. The DIG held a similar meeting with the officers of Karur district and Tiruchi Rural Police on Saturday, the sources added.