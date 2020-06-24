Differently abled youth reaches out to narikurava families in Tiruchi

TIRUCHI

24 June 2020 07:50 IST

With funds generated from well-wishers, an orthopaedically challenged youth of Police Colony has reached out to several narikurava community families in Poolangudi with essential commodities, to enable them tide over the struggle for survival during the COVID 19 lockdown.

Since the bread-winners in the Narikurava community, who make a living selling beads, are stranded, as their mobility has become restricted due to the lockdown, Kamaraj, a youth in his thirties, mobilised funds from his well-wishers to provide them with daily necessities.

Sugar, atta, groceries and other necessities have been provided to over 100 families by Kamaraj on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising

"I learnt that the narikurava families are living in penury due to the lockdown restrictions, and thankfully, five of my well-wishers contributed materials and money, to a cumulative value of ₹20,000," Kamaraj said.

There are also a few migrant families in Cholamadevi area who are in dire straits without access to relief provided by the State government due to their inability to furnish proof of residence to the Revenue Department.

They will also receive the package of groceries during this week, Kamaraj said.