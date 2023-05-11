ADVERTISEMENT

‘Differently abled yet to get monthly assistance’

May 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The monthly assistance of ₹2,000 for differently abled persons in Tamil Nadu is yet to get credited to their respective bank accounts.

According to the RTI Activists’ Team – Thanjavur District, the beneficiaries of the monthly assistance scheme implemented by the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities were yet to receive the monthly assistance of ₹2,000 from the month of July 2022.

When this issue was brought to the notice of the district-level officials the latter expressed their inability by pointing out that they were yet to receive the official communication from the State Secretariate in this regard.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The association wrote a letter to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and the officials of the concerned department explaining the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries.

Subsequently, a few days back senior officials from the Secretariat called up the association and informed them that the issue was being sorted out and the backlog amount would be credited along with the monthly assistance amount for this month in the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries soon, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US