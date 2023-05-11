May 11, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The monthly assistance of ₹2,000 for differently abled persons in Tamil Nadu is yet to get credited to their respective bank accounts.

According to the RTI Activists’ Team – Thanjavur District, the beneficiaries of the monthly assistance scheme implemented by the Department for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities were yet to receive the monthly assistance of ₹2,000 from the month of July 2022.

When this issue was brought to the notice of the district-level officials the latter expressed their inability by pointing out that they were yet to receive the official communication from the State Secretariate in this regard.

The association wrote a letter to Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and the officials of the concerned department explaining the difficulties faced by the beneficiaries.

Subsequently, a few days back senior officials from the Secretariat called up the association and informed them that the issue was being sorted out and the backlog amount would be credited along with the monthly assistance amount for this month in the bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries soon, sources said.