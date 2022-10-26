Differently abled woman alleges ill-treatment by bus conductor

R. Rajeshwari of Kumbakonam, a differently abled woman, lodged a complaint with the Managing Director, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, on Wednesday alleging ill-treatment by a conductor during her journey from Chidambaram to Mayiladuthurai recently.

In her complaint, Rajeshwari said that she along with her caretaker and sister boarded a TNSTC bus at Chidambaram to proceed to Mayiladuthurai at around 2.30 a.m. on October 18.

While boarding the vehicle itself the conductor refused to allow her to carry her foldable wheelchair but conceded to the pressure from the handful of other passengers who objected to the conductor’s behaviour.

As the vehicle moved out of the bus stand, he forced the differently abled woman to pay the bus fare for herself and her caretaker overlooking the government orders and other rules laid down for the travelling of differently abled persons in the State government-owned transport corporations, Rajeshwari said in her complaint.

Though feeling insulted by the rude behaviour of the conductor, Rajeshwari said that she was left with no other option but to accede to the conductor’s demand and complete her travel to Mayiladuthurai by shelling out the fare.

On Wednesday she went to the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division Head Office, and lodged a complaint with the Managing Director seeking initiation of departmental action against the bus conductor for refusing to comply with the government instructions pertaining to the travel of differently abled persons in State-owned Transport Corporation buses.