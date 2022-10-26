Differently abled woman alleges ill-treatment by bus conductor

The Hindu Bureau THANJAVUR
October 26, 2022 19:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Rajeshwari of Kumbakonam, a differently abled woman, lodged a complaint with the Managing Director, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam division, on Wednesday alleging ill-treatment by a conductor during her journey from Chidambaram to Mayiladuthurai recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her complaint, Rajeshwari said that she along with her caretaker and sister boarded a TNSTC bus at Chidambaram to proceed to Mayiladuthurai at around 2.30 a.m. on October 18.

While boarding the vehicle itself the conductor refused to allow her to carry her foldable wheelchair but conceded to the pressure from the handful of other passengers who objected to the conductor’s behaviour.

As the vehicle moved out of the bus stand, he forced the differently abled woman to pay the bus fare for herself and her caretaker overlooking the government orders and other rules laid down for the travelling of differently abled persons in the State government-owned transport corporations, Rajeshwari said in her complaint.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Though feeling insulted by the rude behaviour of the conductor, Rajeshwari said that she was left with no other option but to accede to the conductor’s demand and complete her travel to Mayiladuthurai by shelling out the fare.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On Wednesday she went to the TNSTC, Kumbakonam Division Head Office, and lodged a complaint with the Managing Director seeking initiation of departmental action against the bus conductor for refusing to comply with the government instructions pertaining to the travel of differently abled persons in State-owned Transport Corporation buses.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app