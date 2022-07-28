Diesel loco hauling goods wagons derails near Tiruthuraipoondi

One of the wheels of a diesel locomotive derailed near Tiruthuraipoondi railway station in the Tiruvarur district on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 28, 2022 13:15 IST

A couple of front wheels of the diesel locomotive derailed near a level crossing gate as the freight train was approaching the Tiruthuraipoondi railway station

A diesel locomotive hauling empty goods wagons derailed near a railway level crossing close to the Tiruthuraipoondi railway station in Tiruvarur district on Wednesday night leading to disruption of road traffic. The derailment occurred when the goods train was approaching the Tiruthuraipoondi railway station at around 7.20 p.m. after emptying gravel at Agastiampalli for the ongoing gauge conversion works between Tiruthuraipoondi and Agastiampalli. Advertisement Advertisement Railway sources said a couple of front wheels of the diesel locomotive derailed near a level crossing gate as the freight train was approaching the Tiruthuraipoondi railway station at a slow speed to station the wagons at the yard. Information about the derailment was immediately conveyed to the divisional railway authorities. The derailed diesel locomotive was detached from the goods wagons. The level crossing gate was later opened for traffic. Meanwhile, an Accident Relief Train was moved from Tiruchi to the derailed spot. A team of railway officials arrived at the spot and the derailed diesel locomotive was re-railed at around 12.10 a.m. on Thursday. The sources said there was no disruption of rail traffic due to the derailment.

