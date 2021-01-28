Diaper unit to be established in Mayiladuthurai

The task of establishing a diaper unit at Anbagam campus in Mayiladuthurai town was initiated on Wednesday by the District Collector R. Lalitha.

The first unit in the region for manufacture of diapers envisages improving the hygiene of mothers and babies belonging to economically backward sections of the society.

A non-governmental organisation serving 300 differently abled children and orphans, the Kathika Public Educational and Charitable Trust(which started as Anbagam special school in 1981 in Mayiladuthurai), has been spending ₹ 60,000 for purchase of diapers and sanitary napkins every month. The diaper unit will meet the entire internal requirements.

The machinery for the unit has been designed and fabricated by Hi-Tech, Tiruchi, a pioneer in fabrication and design with a track record of 20 years.

Raja of Hi-Tech said the new unit will have a capacity to produce 1,000 pieces of diapers of varying sizes and an equal number of napkins every day.

The project estimated to cost about ₹ 8 lakh will be commissioned in about two months, V. Ganapathy Advisor Exnora and facilitator of the project, said.

The funds will be provided by philanthropists, and All India ONGC OBC and MOBC employees welfare association, Cauvery Asset, Karaikal.

At a function on Wednesday, the Collector handed over a cheque for ₹2.5 lakh to the Anbagam functionaries.

The needs of special children have not been understood to the desired extent by the society and even their own families, Ms. Lalitha said.

Group General Manager / Asset Manager, Cauvery Asset, Karaikal, Anurag, and C. Sethupathi, president of ONGC OBC and MOBC Employees Welfare Association, and Anbagan Director Gnanasambandam, also spoke.