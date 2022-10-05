Dialysis centre opened at Tirumayam GH

Minister S. Reguhpathy inspects the dialysis unit at Anna Government Hospital at Tirumayam in Pudukottai district on Wednesday.

A kidney dialysis centre was declared open at Anna Government Hospital at Tirumayam in the district on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the centre, Minister for Law S. Reghupathy said the facility had 10 dialysis machines, each costing ₹10 lakh. This apart, ₹25 lakhs had been spent on renovating the building with amenities under the Namakku Naame Scheme.

The opening of the facility would benefit patients residing in and around Tirumayam. They were till now travelling long distances to undergo the dialysis, he said.

The Minister distributed identity cards under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme to four beneficiaries on the occasion. M.Selvi, District Revenue Officer, and other officials were present.