Diabetic patient receives stem cell therapy

TIRUCHI

17 August 2021 17:59 IST

In a pioneering “off-the-shelf” drug treatment in place of a surgical procedure, Maruti Hospital on Tuesday inaugurated its Regenerative Medicine Department by administering stem cell therapy for a diabetic patient who lost four toes on both feet.

Developed by pharma major, Cipla, in collaboration with Bengaluru-based, Stempeutics Research, over 14 years, it is available (on order) in vials of 150 million and 200 million cells harvested from healthy individuals and costs between ₹1.5 to ₹2 lakh.

Diabetic foot ulcers/critical limb ischemia prevents the leg and feet from receiving adequate oxygen and nutrients needed for proper function. The stell cells are injected into the affected leg to promote new blood vessels growth called angiogenesis. It helps avoid amputation if given before gangrene sets in.

“Stem cell treatment will help to improve blood circulation in the feet of the patient. The new method allows patients from any place to access this treatment in a ready-to-use procedure. We hope to use customised variations of this therapy for people with other medical ailments in the future, and reduce the dependence on transplants,” said V. R. Ravi, orthopaedic surgeon, Maruti Hospital, said addressing the media.

The drug was produced in a carefully monitored processes, with mesenchymal stromal cell derived from the bone marrow of healthy donors in the age group of 20-25 years. It was transported from Bengaluru to Tiruchi by car with liquid nitrogen packs to keep the drug chilled. It was brought to room temperature within four hours and used on the patient.

B.N.Manohar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Stempeutics, was also present.