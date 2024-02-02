ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dhruva 2024’ gets under way at IIM-Tiruchi

February 02, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ranjan Gogoi, member of Rajya Sabha and former Chief Justice of India attended the inauguration of the three-day festival; the festival concludes on February 4

The Hindu Bureau

The art of management is the skill of effectively managing five human senses and leadership involves setting an example by leading from the front, Ranjan Gogoi, member of the Rajya Sabha and former Chief Justice of India, has said.

Mr. Gogoi was speaking on Friday at the inauguration of ‘Dhruva 2024’, the three-day festival of the Indian Institute of Management – Tiruchi (IIM-T), which features a host of business, cultural, and professional events.

In his address, Mr. Gogoi said integrity was a vital attribute for addressing professional and personal challenges.

A panel discussion on entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem would form a part of ‘Dhruva 2024’, which will conclude on February 4. Among the cultural events lined up are a fashion show, and competitions in dancing, short films, and photography.

IIM-T director Pawan Kumar Singh spoke.

