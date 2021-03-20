Dhinakaran assures formation of new district

THANJAVUR

20 March 2021 19:19 IST

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Saturday assured voters that a new district with Kumbakonam as its headquarters would be formed if his party is voted to power.

Soliciting votes in favour of party candidate, S. Balamurugan (Kumbakonam) and Kudanthai Arasan of Viduthalai Thamizh Puligal Katchi contesting on the AMMK ticket in Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserved), Mr. Dhinakaran said his party secured a considerable number of positions in local bodies in the last civic body election.

Everyone mocked at the party saying that it would be able to field candidates only in delta districts, but the AMMK had fielded candidates in 165 constituencies across the State, he said.

Expressing confidence that AMMK would emerge victorious in the coming election by defeating the ‘evil forces’ and ‘betrayers’, he said his party would provide secular governance if elected to power.